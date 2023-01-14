N.S. RCMP investigating after youth sexually assaulted in Lawrencetown area

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for information after a youth was sexually assaulted Thursday evening in the Lawrencetown area.

In a release, police say the youth was walking near the intersection of Gammon Lake Drive and Lawrencetown Road when they were approached by an unknown man.

“The man shouted at the youth, ran toward the youth, and then sexually assaulted the youth before fleeing in a black car, which was parked nearby,” the release said.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5’9 with a thick build. The release said he has two barbell piercings above his left eye. At the time of the assault, he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black Nike sneakers with white lettering and a black bandana covering his mouth.

Police say here is no further description of the car he was driving.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who has information related to the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.