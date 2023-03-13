Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick forecast to get hit by mid-week snow storm

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: March 13'
Global News Morning Forecast: March 13
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could see another heavy snow storm this week, Environment Canada suggests.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for the majority of the two provinces.

Read more: N.S. to give $15M to fruit growers who lost crops in extreme cold snap

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says a winter storm will spread across the provinces from the southwest to northeast. It’s expected to continue into Wednesday.

New Brunswick could see up to 20 centimetres of total snowfall, with higher amounts possible in the eastern parts.

Nova Scotia could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, with the likely highest amounts on the eastern shore.

On Wednesday morning, mainland Nova Scotia could also see rain.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. business owner furious, calls planned 4-day power outage ‘ludicrous’

The winter storm will bring strong winds, with gusts reaching 60 kilometres per hour, and up to 80 kilometres an hour along the N.S. and Fundy coasts.

“Snow is expected to be heavy in nature as temperatures will remain near freezing,” reads the statement.

Environment Canada also warned of higher-than-normal water levels and “pounding surf” along the Atlantic coast during high tides overnight into Wednesday.

More on Canada
Environment CanadaWinter StormSnow stormhalifax weatherns stormnova scotia stormNew Brunswick snow stormNova Scotia Snow Storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers