Nova Scotia, New Brunswick forecast to get hit by mid-week snow storm

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could see another heavy snow storm this week, Environment Canada suggests.

The weather agency has issued special weather statements for the majority of the two provinces.

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says a winter storm will spread across the provinces from the southwest to northeast. It’s expected to continue into Wednesday.

New Brunswick could see up to 20 centimetres of total snowfall, with higher amounts possible in the eastern parts.

Nova Scotia could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, with the likely highest amounts on the eastern shore.

On Wednesday morning, mainland Nova Scotia could also see rain.

The winter storm will bring strong winds, with gusts reaching 60 kilometres per hour, and up to 80 kilometres an hour along the N.S. and Fundy coasts.

“Snow is expected to be heavy in nature as temperatures will remain near freezing,” reads the statement.

Environment Canada also warned of higher-than-normal water levels and “pounding surf” along the Atlantic coast during high tides overnight into Wednesday.