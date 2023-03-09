Menu

Canada

N.S. to give $15M to fruit growers who lost crops in extreme cold snap

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2023 12:34 pm
Vineyards across Nova Scotia have suffered brutal damage after the recent cold snap. As Vanessa Wright reports, this could mean significant disruption for the food and wine industries – Feb 12, 2023
The Nova Scotia government announced today it will give $15 million to growers of grapes and other fruit whose crops were destroyed in last month’s extreme cold snap.

Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow, who made the funding announcement Thursday morning in Wolfville, says he hopes this funding will cover some of the “extraordinary” costs that fruit growers are facing due to damaged crops.

Steve Ells, president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, has said that when temperatures dropped to -25 C in early February amid an otherwise unseasonably mild winter, more than 95 per cent of some of the most prized varieties of grapes in Nova Scotia were destroyed.

The Department of Agriculture says early assessments show that some Nova Scotia farms are expected to lose all of this year’s grape, raspberry, peach, cherry and plum harvests due to the cold.

Ells says the extreme weather caused significant grape vine damage that is likely to impact next year’s crop as well.

The government says it will work with farmers to design and deliver financial relief programs to help address losses that aren’t covered by crop insurance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

