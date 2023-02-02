Nova Scotia seniors’ advocates fearful of power rate hike impact

Send this page to someone via email

Fears are being raised for seniors in Nova Scotia, after a 14-per cent power rate hike over the next two years was announced.

Advocates say vulnerable people are already struggling to make ends meet on fixed incomes and worry seniors will be forced to make tough decisions.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSAURB) released its decision on Thursday, approving a seven-per cent increase for both 2023 and 2024.

Donalda MacIsaac with the seniors’ advocacy group C.A.R.P. (Canadian Association for Retired Persons) says many are being left out in the cold with their budgets already strapped.

“We can’t age well when every time we turn around, seniors on fixed incomes are being hit,” she says. “This is totally unacceptable.”

MacIsaac says some seniors cut back on their medication and healthy food to help make ends meet.

“You have to make a choice, my rent, my power bill, or my groceries,” she says. “And when we look at groceries we can’t even afford a loaf of bread half the time.”

The vice-president of the Nova Scotia Chapter of C.A.R.P agrees times are challenging.

“This is going to sound like it’s a small thing but it’s not,” Cecil Wright says. “Some seniors will sacrifice feeding their pets and themselves. They’ll reduce their trips to see their friends and family.”

Advocates say as the bitter cold settles into the region, some will also be faced with the tough decision to turn up the thermostat or bundle up.

The program coordinator of Spencer House, a Halifax community drop-in centre for seniors, is also worried about the increase in power bills.

“The first stuff that gets cut is your hobbies and your social life,” Erin Stacknick says. “Once that is cut out of your budget it turns to cutting down on food.”

She says the biggest issue they’re hearing from seniors is that it’s a struggle to put healthy meals on the table amid the high cost of living.

Stacknick adds the drop-in centre offers affordable meals and has resources available to help people apply online for government programs like the Seniors Care Grant and The Heating Assistance Rebate Program.

“It’s a drop-in centre and it’s free to come to,” she explains. “It’s a great place with a lot of resources and a lot of friends.”

Member Shelagh Russell says any shift in a senior’s budget to cover an increase in power bills can have big consequences.

“For those on fixed incomes, that’s a lot of money,” she says. “That could be a bus ticket to come to a place like Spencer House that does provide a lot of social activity.”

Both groups want to see more voices rise up for seniors.

“Somebody has to step in and start protecting the seniors of this province,” MacIsaac says.