Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces indecent act charges after incidents at south end business

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 10:10 am
Police say the man was seen inside a business near Edinburgh and Stone Roads in December and January. He's been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act. View image in full screen
Police say the man was seen inside a business near Edinburgh and Stone Roads in December and January. He's been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act. Guelph police
Police say they’ve charged a 27-year-old man from Guelph with committing a pair of indecent acts at a business in the city’s south end.

Investigators said the man was seen inside the business on separate occasions in December and January near Edinburgh Road and Stone Road.

Each time the accused was asked to leave by staff, police said he’d have one hand in his pants and perform an indecent act.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph police seek public’s help in indecent act investigation

Then the man was seen inside the business Monday before officers were called to the building.

He has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

Read more: German man charged in indecent act investigation in Guelph

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Guelph next month.

