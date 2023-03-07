Guelph, Ont. man faces indecent act charges after incidents at south end business

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve charged a 27-year-old man from Guelph with committing a pair of indecent acts at a business in the city’s south end.

Investigators said the man was seen inside the business on separate occasions in December and January near Edinburgh Road and Stone Road.

Each time the accused was asked to leave by staff, police said he’d have one hand in his pants and perform an indecent act.

Then the man was seen inside the business Monday before officers were called to the building.

He has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Guelph next month.