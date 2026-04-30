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Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in EPS officers’ deaths being used a scapegoat: defence

By Daniela Germano The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2026 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Okeymow trial decision now in judge’s hands'
Okeymow trial decision now in judge’s hands
It’s now up to an Edmonton judge to decide if Dennis Tyler Okeymow, 21, illegally sold a gun used to kill three people is guilty of manslaughter. Crown prosecutors and the defense making their closing arguments in the trial of a man who sold the weapon that was then used to kill two Edmonton police officers. Erik Bay has the story.
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A lawyer representing a man facing manslaughter charges after selling a gun to a teenage boy who shot and killed Edmonton police officers says his client is being used as a scapegoat given there is no one else to charge.

The accused, Dennis Okeymow, who is 21, has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs and a semi-automatic rifle to 16-year-old Roman Shewchuk.

He is on trial in Court of King’s Bench, facing more than a dozen other charges that he has pleaded not guilty to, including three counts of manslaughter as well as criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.

Court heard that about six weeks after the sale of the rifle, Shewchuk shot and killed Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan in March 2023 as they were responding to a domestic violence call at his home involving his mother.

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Click to play video: 'Trial begins for man who sold gun that killed two Edmonton Police Service officers'
Trial begins for man who sold gun that killed two Edmonton Police Service officers

Shewchuk then shot and killed himself.

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Investigators later determined Shewchuk used the same rifle to shoot a man at a Pizza Hut across the street a few days prior.

Court has heard the teen had previously been hospitalized for schizophrenia and Okeymow was also selling him drugs at that time.

The Crown argues Okeymow sold the rifle illegally to a minor with mental illness and should have known there was a risk that people would have been harmed or killed.

Jamil Sawani, Okeymow’s lawyer, says the shootings happened weeks after the sale of the rifle and his client was not aware of Shewchuk’s mental health problems.

The judge reserved their decision until at least late May or early June.

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