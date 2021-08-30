German man charged in indecent act investigation in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a German man has been charged in an indecent act investigation after officers were called to a south-end hotel.

Police were dispatched on Saturday just after 10 p.m. following a complaint from some inside the hotel.

“A male advised he was supervising some children in a hallway when he walked past a room which had its door propped open,” police said in a news release.

“He looked in the open door and saw a male standing in the room masturbating and looking at him.”

The service added that the man moved the children away from the door and called police.

Story continues below advertisement

2:15 Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque

When officers arrived, the suspect handed them German identification. The 33-year-old was then charged with committing an indecent act.

“[He] was held for a bail hearing after advising he is returning to Germany soon and might not return for court,” police said.

However, the man was released by a judge on Sunday and ordered to appear in court by video on Tuesday. It’s unclear if his passport was seized or if the man is still in Canada.