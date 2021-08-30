Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

German man charged in indecent act investigation in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 3:03 pm
Guelph police say a 33-year-old German man has been arrested. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 33-year-old German man has been arrested. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a German man has been charged in an indecent act investigation after officers were called to a south-end hotel.

Police were dispatched on Saturday just after 10 p.m. following a complaint from some inside the hotel.

Read more: Traffic stop leads Guelph police to over $2,500 in drugs

“A male advised he was supervising some children in a hallway when he walked past a room which had its door propped open,” police said in a news release.

“He looked in the open door and saw a male standing in the room masturbating and looking at him.”

Trending Stories

The service added that the man moved the children away from the door and called police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque' Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque
Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque

When officers arrived, the suspect handed them German identification. The 33-year-old was then charged with committing an indecent act.

“[He] was held for a bail hearing after advising he is returning to Germany soon and might not return for court,” police said.

However, the man was released by a judge on Sunday and ordered to appear in court by video on Tuesday. It’s unclear if his passport was seized or if the man is still in Canada.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagIndecent Act tagguelph indecent act tagGuelph police indecent act tagCommitting an Indecent Act tagGerman man arrested Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers