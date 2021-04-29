Guelph police seek public’s help in indecent act investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have requested that residents of one south-end community in Guelph check their surveillance footage after an indecent act was reported on Tuesday night.

They say that at around 10:45 p.m., a woman was walking alone on Kortright Road, west of Edinburgh Road, when a man riding a bicycle rode up behind her.

Police say the man allegedly made a comment before the woman noticed he was masturbating.

The man was last spotted heading west on Kortright Road West towards Scottsdale Drive.

The suspect is described as white, with a medium build, and around 30 to 40 years old. He was said to be wearing all black with a black ball cap. His bicycle is described as a mountain bike style, black in colour.

Police are asking anyone with an external camera who resides in the Kortright/Scottsdale area to check their footage for suspect images between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.