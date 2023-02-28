Menu

Canada

Quebec follows Canadian government and bans TikTok on its government devices

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 9:37 am
Why is Canada’s government banning TikTok on its employees phones?
The Canadian government has announced it is banning TikTok from being on any government-issued mobile device after Canada's Chief Information Officer conducted a review of the app and found it presents "an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security." Kyle Benning has more on why the government is putting the ban in place and how TikTok is responding.
After the feds, the Quebec government is the latest to prohibit TikTok on government-issued mobile devices effective Tuesday.

The province’s cybersecurity minister announced the decision late Monday, describing the ban as a “preventive measure.”

“In light of research and analysis made regarding the use of TikTok, it seems necessary to apply the precautionary principle and to no longer allow the installation and use of this application for the moment,” Éric Caire said in a statement.

The move comes after Federal Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced the social media application will be removed from mobile devices issued by the Canadian government.

Read more: TikTok banned on all Canadian government devices over ‘unacceptable’ risk

That decision follows a review by the chief information officer of Canada, who determined that TikTok “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

Both the U.S. and the European Union made similar moves against the app, which has links to the Chinese government.

The privacy concerns stem from the fact the Chinese government has a stake in TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, and laws allow the country to access user data.

Last week, the federal privacy watchdog and its counterparts in B.C., Alberta and Quebec announced an investigation to delve into whether it complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

