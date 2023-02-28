Quebec follows Canadian government and bans TikTok on its government devices

Send this page to someone via email

After the feds, the Quebec government is the latest to prohibit TikTok on government-issued mobile devices effective Tuesday.

The province’s cybersecurity minister announced the decision late Monday, describing the ban as a “preventive measure.”

“In light of research and analysis made regarding the use of TikTok, it seems necessary to apply the precautionary principle and to no longer allow the installation and use of this application for the moment,” Éric Caire said in a statement.

The move comes after Federal Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced the social media application will be removed from mobile devices issued by the Canadian government.

That decision follows a review by the chief information officer of Canada, who determined that TikTok “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both the U.S. and the European Union made similar moves against the app, which has links to the Chinese government.

The privacy concerns stem from the fact the Chinese government has a stake in TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, and laws allow the country to access user data.

Last week, the federal privacy watchdog and its counterparts in B.C., Alberta and Quebec announced an investigation to delve into whether it complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press