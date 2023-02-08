Geotechnical investigation closes section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is currently closed in both directions, and it’s unknown how long the closure will last.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed in Chase, and that a geotechnical investigation is taking place between Shuswap-Chase Creek Road and Shuswap Avenue, a distance of 4.6 kilometres.

Detours are available via highways 97, 97A and 97B.

However, on a social media account, AIMRoads — the highway maintenance contractor for the region — says the reopening is undetermined, and motorists should expect major delays ranging from hours up to one to two days.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information. An update is expected at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.