Canada

Sorrento, B.C. woman wants improved highway safety after truck crashes into house

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 9:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house'
Semi leaves highway, crashes into Sorrento, B.C. house
WATCH: A woman in the Shuswap is calling for improved safety measures on the Trans-Canada Highway after a semi-truck left the road and barreled into her house. The crash happened one week ago, and as Catherine Urquhart reports, the wreckage is still there.

A woman in British Columbia’s Shuswap is calling for improved safety measures on the Trans-Canada Highway after an out-of-control 18-wheeler truck slid off of Highway 1 and crashed into her house.

On Jan. 31, around 3:00 p.m. Hilda Freimuth was awoken from a nap by the truck veering into her garage in Sorrento. One week later, the truck remains lodged inside her house

Freimuth was uninjured and the driver only suffered a few minor cuts — and she says the incident could have been a lot worse.

“I heard this loud rustling, cracking noise and then a huge bang and then the whole house shook like an earthquake,” she told Global News.

“I was just in shock and I saw lots of people coming down from the highway, bless their souls, to help.”

Read more: 1 seriously injured after collision sends car into Port Moody home

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

She’s now on a mission to prevent something like this from happening again.

Freimuth believes a barrier on that particular stretch of roadway could prevent future incidents.

The Ministry of Transportation could not confirm if that is under consideration.

“Hopefully we can work with the highways or someone to see if we can get those barriers up, so we feel better about things,” said Freimuth.

“I think it needs to happen, just for everyone’s safety here.”

Read more: Allegedly impaired driver crashes into home then flees: Kelowna RCMP

Read next: Cineplex CEO says company is open to ‘experiments’ with cheaper tickets

In the coming days, a structural engineer will try to remove the cab of the truck, which is currently jammed into her garage, which took the brunt of the impact.

The engineers have told her the roof of her house is resting on the truck, and will need to be propped up before it can be removed.

Once the rig is out, then they will do a reassessment.

Despite the close call, she hopes to move home in the coming days after spending the last seven in a hotel.

Work is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

“I am (unlucky) that this happened but lucky it turned out the way it did. Police and fire say (it was) the best-case scenario,” said Freimuth.

Click to play video: 'Port Moody collision sends car into house'
Port Moody collision sends car into house
