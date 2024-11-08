Big parts of B.C. provincial parks remain closed due to recent storms

See more sharing options

Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.

The Ministry of Environment says in a statement that parts of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park at Sooke, about 40 kilometres west of Victoria, remain closed to allow inspectors to assess the damage and ensure people are safe.

The ministry says the park’s closures include the Juan de Fuca Trail, backcountry campsites, the Sombrio Beach suspension bridge and Parkinson Trailhead.

It says the areas of the park that are open and can be accessed safely include China Beach, Second Beach, East Sombrio Beach, Botanical Beach and Botany Bay.

The ministry’s BC Parks website says much of Golden Ears Park, about 55 kilometres east of Vancouver, is also temporarily closed due to damage from last month’s atmospheric river rainstorm.

Four B.C. deaths were attributed to the record-breaking storm that struck about three weeks ago.