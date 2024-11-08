Crash closes Highway 1 in both directions east of Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 is closed east of Chilliwack due to an early morning crash.

Drive BC says the highway is closed in both directions between Annis Road and Exit 135 for 6.1 kilometres.

A detour is in place but drivers should expect heavy traffic delays in that area.

It appears the issue is a flipped semi-truck that has rolled and blocked all lanes of traffic.

The next update will be provided at noon as to when the highway might be open.