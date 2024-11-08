Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash closes Highway 1 in both directions east of Chilliwack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
The scene of the crash on Friday morning east of Chilliwack on Highway 1. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash on Friday morning east of Chilliwack on Highway 1. Skilled Truckers Canada / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 1 is closed east of Chilliwack due to an early morning crash.

Drive BC says the highway is closed in both directions between Annis Road and Exit 135 for 6.1 kilometres.

A detour is in place but drivers should expect heavy traffic delays in that area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It appears the issue is a flipped semi-truck that has rolled and blocked all lanes of traffic.

The next update will be provided at noon as to when the highway might be open.

Click to play video: 'Deadly crash closes Highway 1 near Chilliwack'
Deadly crash closes Highway 1 near Chilliwack
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices