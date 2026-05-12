Fiery collision between car and Valley Line LRT sends 1 to hospital, shuts down overpass

A fiery collision between a Valley Line LRT train and what appears to be a Tesla vehicle has shut down a major overpass in south Edmonton.
The crash Tuesday afternoon happened at the 75/66 Street overpass over Whitemud Drive just before 1 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews arrived on scene to find the passenger vehicle on fire.
The vehicle appeared to be destroyed by the impact, which led to a fire that sent thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. EFRS said the fire was declared out at 2:07 p.m.
One person was taken to hospital by EMS. Passengers on the train who saw what happened told Global News the driver of the Tesla car had blood on them after the crash.
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The Edmonton Police Service said the following road closures were in effect for the foreseeable future:
- 66 Street northbound being diverted onto 41 Avenue
- 75 Street southbound being diverted onto 51 Avenue
- Both onramps from Whitemud Drive eastbound and westbound onto 66/75 Street are closed
Police said Whitemud Drive eastbound and westbound is unaffected.
The Edmonton Transit Service said Tuesday afternoon there was no estimate for when regular Valley Line train service will resume, but it is anticipated bus replacement service may continue into the evening.
Valley Line trains continue to run between Bonnie Doon Station and 102 Street stops, while bus replacement service is running between the Bonnie Doon and Mill Woods stops.
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The city said resumption of regular service will be communicated through standard ETS channels such as social media.
No other details on the crash are available.
Global News has reached out to TransEd, which operates the low-floor train line from Mill Woods to downtown, and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More to come…
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