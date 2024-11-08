Remembrance Day 2024: Global B.C.’s special broadcast remembers

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in downtown Vancouver on Monday and thousands of people are expected to attend and pay their respects.
Global BC’s special will air starting at 10 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1.
The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.
It will also be livestreamed above and on the Global News YouTube account.
The Remembrance Day service, held at Victory Square, is the oldest continuing and annual ceremony in Vancouver, according to the city.
This year marks the 100th anniversary as it first started in 1924. It is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a civic volunteer group.
The solemn ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance.
Every year more than 15,000 participants and citizens attend the ceremony, the city says.
Aside from the event in downtown Vancouver, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held around the province.
Timeline of the Victory Square ceremony (all times approximate):
10:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks
10:31 a.m. National Anthem (Soloist Andy Greenwood)
10:42 a.m. Goin’ Home – Combined band
10:46 a.m. Youth Poem – Kari Wang
10:50 a.m. Mayor Ken Sim – Presentation to Student
10:51 a.m. Prayer of Remembrance (The Reverend Captain Lydia Bae)
10:53 a.m. The Maple Leaf Forever (Andy Greenwood and Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)
10:58 a.m. The Last Post
11 a.m. Two Minutes of Silence – 21 Gun salute (Followed by the Lament & Rouse Buglers)
11:05 a.m. Fly past (weather-dependent)
11:10 a.m. Official wreath placement
Single white rose placement (honouring veterans in care)
11:20 a.m. God Save the King
11:21 a.m. Concluding Remarks and End of Ceremony
Parade prepares to move off.
11:30 a.m. Broadcast concludes.
