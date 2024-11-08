Remembrance Day 2024: Global B.C.’s special broadcast remembers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in downtown Vancouver on Monday and thousands of people are expected to attend and pay their respects.

Global BC’s special will air starting at 10 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1.

The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

It will also be livestreamed above and on the Global News YouTube account.

The Remembrance Day service, held at Victory Square, is the oldest continuing and annual ceremony in Vancouver, according to the city.

This year marks the 100th anniversary as it first started in 1924. It is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a civic volunteer group.

The solemn ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance.

Story continues below advertisement

Every year more than 15,000 participants and citizens attend the ceremony, the city says.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Aside from the event in downtown Vancouver, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held around the province.

Timeline of the Victory Square ceremony (all times approximate):

10:30 a.m. Welcome and Opening Remarks

10:31 a.m. National Anthem (Soloist Andy Greenwood)

10:42 a.m. Goin’ Home – Combined band

10:46 a.m. Youth Poem – Kari Wang

10:50 a.m. Mayor Ken Sim – Presentation to Student

10:51 a.m. Prayer of Remembrance (The Reverend Captain Lydia Bae)

10:53 a.m. The Maple Leaf Forever (Andy Greenwood and Vancouver Bach Family of Choirs)

10:58 a.m. The Last Post

Story continues below advertisement

11 a.m. Two Minutes of Silence – 21 Gun salute (Followed by the Lament & Rouse Buglers)

11:05 a.m. Fly past (weather-dependent)

11:10 a.m. Official wreath placement

Single white rose placement (honouring veterans in care)

11:20 a.m. God Save the King

11:21 a.m. Concluding Remarks and End of Ceremony

Parade prepares to move off.

11:30 a.m. Broadcast concludes.