Canada

Extreme cold warnings issued for all of N.B., could feel like -45 C

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 11:29 am
Cold Weather Ontario View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for all of New Brunswick.

The weather agency said an arctic airmass will combine with strong northwest winds Friday, causing “bitterly cold conditions.”

“Windchill values of minus 35 to minus 45 are expected to develop Friday afternoon and will persist into Saturday morning before beginning to moderate Saturday afternoon as winds subside,” it said.

Read more: From ‘Kevin’ to ‘Skip the Ditches!’: Saint John, N.B. names 8 of its snow plows

Read next: Will winter end soon? Canadian groundhogs split on spring calls

Extreme cold warnings are issued when cold temperatures and wind chill creates “an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.”

The weather alert warned that people should cover up as frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements across Nova Scotia, where wind chill values of -35 to -40 C are expected to develop Friday night, persisting into Saturday morning.

