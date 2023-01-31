From ‘Kevin’ to ‘Skip the Ditches!’: Saint John, N.B. names 8 of its snow plows

Residents of a New Brunswick city got creative when naming the city’s eight snow plows in a first-ever contest.
Saint John and radio station 97.3 The Wave hosted a weeks-long contest to name the plows and received more than 4,000 votes.
Mayor Donna Reardon announced the chosen names on-air Tuesday morning, saying in a release she was happy to see people embrace the contest, and “made it their own and ran with it.”
The eight snow plows will be named the following:
- Kevin
- Plow Chicka Plow Plow
- Skip the Ditches
- Nor’easter Beaster
- Reversing Snowfalls
- Port City Pusher
- Froster Thurston
- Fast and Flurrious
“The creativity and enthusiasm of residents is wonderful,’ said Reardon, “we can all use some lighthearted fun to help us get through the winter months and Saint John residents certainly rose to the challenge.”
The city said its street and sidewalk plows will each display one of the names in the next few weeks.
