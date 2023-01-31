Menu

Canada

From ‘Kevin’ to ‘Skip the Ditches!’: Saint John, N.B. names 8 of its snow plows

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: January 31'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: January 31
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

Residents of a New Brunswick city got creative when naming the city’s eight snow plows in a first-ever contest.

Saint John and radio station 97.3 The Wave hosted a weeks-long contest to name the plows and received more than 4,000 votes.

Mayor Donna Reardon announced the chosen names on-air Tuesday morning, saying in a release she was happy to see people embrace the contest, and “made it their own and ran with it.”

The eight snow plows will be named the following:

Trending Now
  • Kevin
  • Plow Chicka Plow Plow
  • Skip the Ditches
  • Nor’easter Beaster
  • Reversing Snowfalls
  • Port City Pusher
  • Froster Thurston
  • Fast and Flurrious

“The creativity and enthusiasm of residents is wonderful,’ said Reardon, “we can all use some lighthearted fun to help us get through the winter months and Saint John residents certainly rose to the challenge.”

The city said its street and sidewalk plows will each display one of the names in the next few weeks.

New Brunswick winter storm leaves people with no power
