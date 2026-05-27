Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Hottest air we’ve seen so far this year’ triggers heat warnings in Saskatchewan, Manitoba

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 5:52 pm
2 min read
The sun will shine over Manitoba and Saskatchewan this week, prompting a yellow-level warning from Environment Canada. View image in full screen
The sun will shine over Manitoba and Saskatchewan this week, prompting a yellow-level warning from Environment Canada. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sunny spring days have arrived in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, prompting Environment Canada to issue yellow-level heat warnings in the provinces.

“We’ve got the hottest air we’ve seen so far this year moving into the Prairies,” said Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

He is cautioning people in and around Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Regina to keep an eye out for heat-related illness, which can start to set in for some people when temperatures are in the 20 C range.

“We’re looking at mid-30-degree (C) heat — the hottest air of the year so far moving in for the rest of the week,” Quinlan said, adding some parts of Manitoba and Saskatchewan will see highs up to 36 C.

“At this time of year, we do often have a bit more of a humidex, and that’s going to play in even moreso as we go into June next weekend, and to July the following month.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is offering advice for people who are feeling the heat. It suggests planning the day to avoid direct heat when the sun is out, and when outside, it says people should wear light, loose-fitting clothes with a wide-brim hat.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During the day, cooling centres and public spaces, such as community centres and libraries, can offer reprieve, Quinlan said.

“The other situation is the recovery that we get overnight. If we don’t see the overnight lows dropping to the mid-teens. If they stay in the upper teens or low 20s (C), people without air conditioning really start to struggle because when they open the windows, they just don’t get that relief,” Quinlan cautioned.

To beat the heat, the meteorologist recommends ice cream, cool drinks, including lots of water, and other cold foods. He also said to avoid spicy foods as they can increase body temperature.

“Finding ways to stay cool in your own home can include wetting a towel and putting over top of you or a blanket, taking a cold shower, or a cold bath,” he suggested.

This round of warm weather will end towards the beginning of June, but looking at the rest of summer, the sun will shine on the Prairies, Quinlan said.

“We will likely see some relief as we go kind of into the early part of June. We’ll see some cooler days next week, probably by the middle to the end of the week. Then, it looks like we will see a return as we get toward the end of next week and into the following weekend,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

June will be a wet summer month, to the benefit of farmers and gardeners, before some humidity is expected to arrive in July.

Click to play video: '‘Unprecedented’ spring heatwave in UK, Europe does not determine extreme summer, experts say'
‘Unprecedented’ spring heatwave in UK, Europe does not determine extreme summer, experts say

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices