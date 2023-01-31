Search continues for 89-year-old Penticton, B.C. woman: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton, B.C., continue their search for an 89-year-old woman who suffers from onset dementia and rarely deviates from her routine.

Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at her friend’s home on Friday Jan. 27 and RCMP notified the public the next day as they searched for the senior.

On Jan. 28, Mounties found the woman’s 1993 Subaru Legacy on Greyback Mountain Road in Penticton; it appeared as though her vehicle may have gotten stuck in the snow. However, Abbott was not located inside her vehicle or nearby.

“An extensive search of the area where her vehicle was located has continued over the past three days, carried out by both the RCMP and Search and Rescue. Unfortunately, Doreen has yet to be located. We’re working closely with Search and Rescue to continue our search,” said Const. James Grandy.

As the search for the woman has now been ongoing for multiple days, police are seeking the community’s assistance in locating the 89-year-old.

“We’re reaching out to the public, specifically residents of Upper and Lower Bench Roads, Naramata Road, and other surrounding neighbourhoods of where her vehicle was found. We’re asking those residents who may have either dash cam or home surveillance to check to see if they happened to capture Abbott’s vehicle on Jan. 27, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m,” said Grandy.

Abbott is described as five feet three inches tall, 120 pounds, with thin white and grey hair. She wears glasses and walks with a cane.

RCMP believe she was wearing a dark green-blue wool coat, dark green or turquoise sweatpants and black slip-on shoes.

As the search continues police are thanking the public for their continued efforts in finding Abbott, but caution anyone against joining the search.

“Numerous resources, including Air Services, Police Dog Services, along with Search and Rescue crews are actively continuing a systematic and thorough search of the area,” said Grandy. “Due to the immediate area consisting of hazardous terrain, and with the weather turning very cold, it’s not advisable for the general public to conduct their own search.”

Anyone with information can contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.