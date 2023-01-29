Missing senior’s car located, woman not found: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton are continuing their search for missing senior Doreen Abbott after locating her car Saturday.

RCMP said the 89-year-old failed to arrive at a friend’s home on the evening of Jan. 27 and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Abbott is reported to suffer from an onset of dementia, but police said she typically does not deviate from her set routines, making her absence worrisome.

On Saturday, police found Abbott’s vehicle near 1425 Greyback Mountain Rd. in Penticton.

“It appears that Doreen, who was most likely unfamiliar with the area, travelled up the road and got her vehicle stuck in the icy/snow conditions,” police said.

Penticton Search and Rescue and RCMP conducted an extensive search of the area, utilizing both land and air resources on both Saturday night and during the day Sunday.

Abbott remained missing as of Sunday afternoon.

“Penticton RCMP are requesting that people in the area continue to keep an eye out for Doreen and check your respective properties and any out buildings, as Doreen may have attempted to make her way back to town,” police said.

Doreen Abbott is described as five feet three inches tall, 120 pounds, and with thin white and grey hair. She wears glasses and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information can contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.