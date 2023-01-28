RCMP searching for senior who suffers from dementia in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a senior who suffers from dementia.

RCMP received a report that 89-year-old Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s home on the evening of Jan. 27th and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Abbott is reported to suffer from onset dementia, but police say she typically does not deviate from her set routines, making this absence worrisome.

Mounties say Abbott drives a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with the license plate MXH063.

The 89-year-old is described as being 5 feet and 3 inches, 120 pounds with thin white and grey hair. She wears glasses and walks with a cane.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away,” said Penticton RCMP officer Const. Dayne Lyons.

“We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.”

Police are asking the public to contact them directly at 250-492-4300 if they locate the senior.