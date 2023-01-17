Menu

Health

Penticton ambulance taken on short joyride; suspected thief found in bushes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 5:57 pm
A Penticton, B.C., ambulance was taken on a short-lived joyride and a man is now facing a charge of theft.

RCMP said a man gained entry into the parked ambulance and drove it away Tuesday afternoon before abandoning it a few blocks away.

“Multiple officers quickly responded to the area,” Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP, said.

A variety of police departments worked to track down the suspect but about 45 minutes later, Mounties received another call from a nearby neighbourhood saying there was a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near their house.

He was tracked down and arrested shortly thereafter.

“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” Lyons said.

“We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe.”

The man was arrested and held in custody. Charges of theft of a motor vehicle are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.

