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Crime

Telus sues former employee, alleges they charged $1.1M to company credit card

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2026 3:15 pm
1 min read
The Telus Corporation logo is seen on the outside of the company's headquarters in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The Telus Corporation logo is seen on the outside of the company's headquarters in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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Telus is suing a former employee for more than $1 million, alleging he purchased thousands of items including household appliances using company credit cards.

It says the man it employed in 2015 was in a position with “significant authority and discretion” over company procurement, equipment acquisitions and budgets.

Telus Communications alleges he began directing employees to make purchases using an Amazon business account linked to a company credit card starting in 2020, buying more than 2,500 identified items including home theatre equipment, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, cameras and consumer electronics.

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The company says the total value of the items reached almost $1.1 million, with some allegedly re-sold by the accused on Amazon and other online storefronts.

None of the allegations in a notice of civil claim filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia last week have been proven in court.

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Telus says the man was terminated with cause on Aug. 13 after the alleged misappropriation was discovered, and the company is seeking the amount used to buy the items, costs and general and punitive damages.

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