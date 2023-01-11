Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks lock up All-Star DT Cerensa

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 11, 2023 3:32 pm

The Edmonton Elks on Wednesday took one of their bigger pending free-agents off their board with the signing of defensive tackle Jake Ceresna.

He was signed to a two-year contract extension which will take him to through to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Ceresna was limited to 12 games in 2022 after suffering an early season shoulder injury — he still managed to finish third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10.

He was named a CFL and Western Division All-Star for the first time in his career.

Ceresna finished second in the league in forced fumbles with four, and added 31 defensive tackles, two tackles for a loss and one pass knockdown.

He recorded a multi-sack game on four occasions in 2022.

His best performance of the season came on Oct. 1 at home against the Montreal Alouettes when Ceresna recorded two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ceresna became the first Edmonton football team player to record multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles in the same game in eight seasons.

The Elks now have 18 pending free-agents remaining with free-agency set to open on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

