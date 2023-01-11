Slain Edmonton Elks player wins team’s Fan Favourite award

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a month after police in Tennessee confirmed he was shot and killed in Memphis, late running back Christian Saulsberry was named the recipient of the Edmonton Elks’ Fan Favourite Award on Tuesday.

“Saulsberry made his Elks regular season debut in August and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with on returns,” the Canadian Football League club said in a post on its website. “Saulsberry tragically died on Dec. 17 at age 25.

“There has been an outpouring of support for his family and friends from Edmonton fans.”

The Elks said Saulsberry earned the award after he “electrified fans over the last half of the 2022 CFL season, totalling 635 yards on kickoff returns, 235 yards on punt returns and 78 yards on missed field goal returns in eight games with the Green and Gold.”

Kristen Marie Mills told Global News last month that she was Saulsberry’s best friend.

“His passion for football was everything,” she said at the time. “His love for God was everything. He was overall an amazing person.”

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the CFL player’s death.

The team said hundreds of fans took part in the voting, which got underway in December.