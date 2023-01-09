Elks sign all-star DB Purifoy

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks made a significant addition to their defence on Monday with the signing of all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy.

The 30-year-old has played 102 career CFL games over six seasons, most recently with the B.C. Lions in 2022. Puirfoy recorded 55 defensive tackles, five pass knockdowns, and three interceptions for the Lions. He was named a CFL and Western Division All-Star for the first time in his career. The Lions released Purifoy on Jan. 4 as he was reportedly due a roster bonus of $30,000 next month.

In 102 career games, Purifoy has recorded 283 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, 41 pass knockdowns, 16 interceptions and eight quarterback sacks. He has also recorded 2,235 kick-off return yards, a 24.6 yard average and has scored one touchdown.

Purifoy played two stints with the B.C. Lions in 2016, 2017 and 2022. He signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018 but was released midway through the season before being signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he would spend his next two-and-a-half seasons.

Purifoy played under current Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones when he held those same roles with the Riders in 2018.

The Elks defence in 2022 finished last in 14 defensive categories including giving up the most offensive points in the CFL (553) and offensive touchdowns (62).