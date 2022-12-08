Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks hire new offensive line coach

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 8, 2022 7:39 pm
Commonewalth Stadium on a drizzly day in Edmonton View image in full screen
Commonwealth Stadium sits empty on drizzly day in Edmonton following the end of a disappointing 4-14 season for the Elks on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

The Edmonton Elks have hired Stephen Sorrells as the football club’s new offensvie line coach, replacing Anthony Vitale who spent one season with the team in 2022.

Sorrells was the offensive line coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2022. He spent his first two seasons working under Chris Jones who was the Riders’ head coach and general manager from 2016 to 2018.

In 2017, the Riders gave up the third-most sacks in the CFL with 44.

Read more: Edmonton Elks unveil pending free agent list, release 6 players

In 2018, the Riders saw marked improvement, finishing in a tie with the Calgary Stampeders for the fewest sacks allowed in the league with 27.

Last season, the Riders gave up the most sacks in the CFL with 73. The Elks finished with the second-most sacks allowed in 2022 with 53.

Edmonton sportsCFLFootballEdmonton ElksCanadian Football LeagueCFL FootballChris Jones2022 CFL seasonElks hire Stephen SorrellsElks offensive lineStephen Sorrells
