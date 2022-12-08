Edmonton Elks hire new offensive line coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have hired Stephen Sorrells as the football club’s new offensvie line coach, replacing Anthony Vitale who spent one season with the team in 2022.

Sorrells was the offensive line coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2017 to 2022. He spent his first two seasons working under Chris Jones who was the Riders’ head coach and general manager from 2016 to 2018.

In 2017, the Riders gave up the third-most sacks in the CFL with 44.

In 2018, the Riders saw marked improvement, finishing in a tie with the Calgary Stampeders for the fewest sacks allowed in the league with 27.

Last season, the Riders gave up the most sacks in the CFL with 73. The Elks finished with the second-most sacks allowed in 2022 with 53.