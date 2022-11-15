Edmonton Elks DT Jake Ceresna named a 2022 CFL All-Star

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks placed one member of its 2022 squad on to the CFL All-Star team on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna is a first-time CFL All-Star after becoming a first-time Western Division All-Star two weeks ago.

Ceresna was limited to 12 games after suffering an early season shoulder injury — he still managed to finish third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10. Ceresna finished second in the league in forced fumbles with four, and added 31 defensive tackles, two tackles for a loss and one pass knockdown.

He recorded a multi-sack game on four occasions in 2022. His best performance of the season came on Oct. 1 at home against the Montreal Alouettes when Ceresna recorded two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ceresna became the first Edmonton Football Team player to record multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles in the same game in eight seasons.