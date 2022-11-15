Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks DT Jake Ceresna named a 2022 CFL All-Star

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 15, 2022 1:56 pm
Elks DT Jake Ceresna points to the sky after a sack View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Jake Ceresna points to the sky after a sack against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday, September 16, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks placed one member of its 2022 squad on to the CFL All-Star team on Tuesday.

Read more: 2 Edmonton Elks players named to CFL’s West Division All-Star Team

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna is a first-time CFL All-Star after becoming a first-time Western Division All-Star two weeks ago.

Ceresna was limited to 12 games after suffering an early season shoulder injury — he still managed to finish third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10. Ceresna finished second in the league in forced fumbles with four, and added 31 defensive tackles, two tackles for a loss and one pass knockdown.

He recorded a multi-sack game on four occasions in 2022.  His best performance of the season came on Oct. 1 at home against the Montreal Alouettes when Ceresna recorded two quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

Story continues below advertisement

Ceresna became the first Edmonton Football Team player to record multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles in the same game in eight seasons.

Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton ElksCanadian Football League2022 CFL seasonJake CeresnaCFL All-Star2022 CFL All-StarsCeresna named a CFL All-StarJake Ceresna CFL All-Star
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers