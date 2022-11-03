Menu

Sports

Elks extend contract on Canadian LB Adam Konar

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 3, 2022 6:45 pm

The Edmonton Elks on Thursday afternoon signed Canadian linebacker Adam Konar to a two-year contract extension. The deal will run to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Konar played and started in all 18 games in 2022, he finished second on the team in defensive tackles with 52 and forced fumbles with four. Konar added five tackles on special teams with two quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Read more: 2 Edmonton Elks players named to CFL’s West Division All-Star Team

Konar was originally drafted by Edmonton in the third round of the 2015 CFL Draft and spent four seasons in green and gold. He played the previous two seasons with the B.C. Lions before signing back with the Elks as a free agent on February 8, 2022.

The Elks also signed American defensive back Scooby Carter, who played the last two seasons with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He recorded 13 defensive tackles and six pass knockdowns in five games. Carter played for NCAA powerhouse the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019, recording one defensive tackle in three games.

