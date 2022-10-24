Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks extend wide receiver Dillon Mitchell

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 6:48 pm
B.C. Lions' Garry Peters (1) chases Edmonton Elks' Dillon Mitchell (17) as he makes the catch for the touchdown during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 21, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Garry Peters (1) chases Edmonton Elks' Dillon Mitchell (17) as he makes the catch for the touchdown during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Three days after the football club’s CFL season came to an end, the Edmonton Elks announced Monday that wide receiver Dillon Mitchell has had his contract extended through the 2025 season.

Further details regarding the deal were not disclosed.

READ MORE: Elks lose final home game to Lions

The 25-year-old player first joined the Elks when he signed with the team in July. He played eight games for Edmonton in 2022, finishing second on the team with four touchdowns.

B.C. Lions’ T.J. Lee (6) and Edmonton Elks’ Dillon Mitchell (17) vie for the ball in the air during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 21, 2022. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions’ T.J. Lee (6) and Edmonton Elks’ Dillon Mitchell (17) vie for the ball in the air during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Mitchell finished the season with the third-most receiving yards for the Elks with 637 and also led the club in receptions over 30 yards with six such catches.

The native of Memphis, Tenn., has previously spent time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He was on that team’s practice squad in 2019 and 2020 after the Vikings selected him with the 239th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks lament 4-14 season

The Elks missed the 2022 CFL playoffs after finishing the season with a 4-14 record.

Edmonton Elks Wall of Honour
