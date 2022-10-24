Edmonton Elks extend wide receiver Dillon Mitchell

Send this page to someone via email

Three days after the football club’s CFL season came to an end, the Edmonton Elks announced Monday that wide receiver Dillon Mitchell has had his contract extended through the 2025 season.

Further details regarding the deal were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old player first joined the Elks when he signed with the team in July. He played eight games for Edmonton in 2022, finishing second on the team with four touchdowns.

View image in full screen B.C. Lions’ T.J. Lee (6) and Edmonton Elks’ Dillon Mitchell (17) vie for the ball in the air during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Mitchell finished the season with the third-most receiving yards for the Elks with 637 and also led the club in receptions over 30 yards with six such catches.

The native of Memphis, Tenn., has previously spent time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He was on that team’s practice squad in 2019 and 2020 after the Vikings selected him with the 239th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

#Elks have announced a three-year contract extension for 🇺🇸 REC Dillon Mitchell through to the end of the 2025 #CFL season. Played eight games was pretty special for the most part recording 637 receiving yards, good for 3rd on the team. Led with 6 catches of 30+ yards. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) October 24, 2022

The Elks missed the 2022 CFL playoffs after finishing the season with a 4-14 record.