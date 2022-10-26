Edmonton Elks agree to 2-year deal with running back Kevin Brown after impressive rookie season

Send this page to someone via email

Five days after their football season came to an end, the Edmonton Elks announced Wednesday the club has reached a deal to keep a player who emerged as a bright spot during a difficult campaign.

The team issued a news release saying it has signed 26-year-old running back Kevin Brown to a two-year contract.

The stocky player, who developed a reputation for being particularly difficult to tackle, accumulated 486 rushing yards on 74 carries in his seven games with the Elks this season — second only to quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

Toronto Argonauts' Royce Metchie, right, lets Edmonton Elks' Kevin Brown escape his grasp during first half CFL football action in Edmonton, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Brown, who hails from South Carolina, also finished fifth on the Elks in receptions, catching 24 passes for 176 yards.

Dave Campbell, who covers Elks games on radio as a colour analyst for 630 CHED, tweeted that Brown is a “must-watch” player who “was simply electric in the final seven games of the season.”

#Elks have signed 🇺🇸 RB Kevin Brown to a two-year contract extension, deal runs to the end of the 2024 #CFL season. Brown was simply electric in the final 7 games of the season. A must watch. # — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) October 26, 2022

Toronto Argonauts' Henoc Muamba, right, brings down Edmonton Elks' Kevin Brown during first half CFL football action in Edmonton, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

The Elks announced the deal with Brown just hours after revealing he had been selected as the club’s most outstanding rookie for 2022. The awards were voted on by Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones as well as the Edmonton Football Reporters of Canada.

Wide receiver Kenny Lawler, who the Elks signed to a lucrative contract in the off-season, was named the club’s most outstanding player.

Running back Christian Saulsberry was recognized for his work returning kickoffs and punts by being named the Elks’ most outstanding special teams player.

Linebacker Adam Konar was named Edmonton’s most outstanding Canadian player, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, who set new career highs in sacks (10) and forced fumbles (four), was named most outstanding defensive player and Mark Korte was named the club’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

Elks players who were named as winners of team awards on Wednesday will now move forward to a divisional round of voting that will determine each division’s nominee in each category for the CFL Awards.

This year’s annual CFL Awards will take place on Nov. 17 in Regina during Grey Cup Week.