Edmonton Elks busy on Day 1 of CFL free agency

As expected, the Edmonton Elks made one of the biggest splashes in CFL free agency by signing 2021 receiving champion Kenny Lawler to a one-year contract worth a reported $300,000.

Lawler’s deal makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the CFL, a very hefty salary for a player going into only his third season.

Lawler will look to match and exceed his All-Star season of 2021 and says the focus will be on the work he puts in and not the dollar figure on his contract.

“I’m a firm believer in the weight room and I’m a firm believer in just working because nothing is ever handed to you,” Lawler said.

“That’s really how it is, I’m not focused on the money aspect; the money was never the main reason for deciding to come here. I really came for the opportunity and it just leads back to the work that I know I’m putting in and I believe that’s going to outweigh the money factor.”

Lawler was the only receiver in 2021 to eclipse the 1,000-yards mark, recording 1,014 yards, scoring six touchdowns.

Lawler led the league in second down conversion catches, with 27 and 30-plus yard completions with 10. He tied for the league-lead in 20-plus yard completions with 10.

Lawler, in his first two CFL seasons, won back-to-back Grey Cup championships with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

The Elks opened CFL free agency by bringing home offensive lineman and U of A Golden Bear alum Mark Korte, signing him to a two-year contract.

Korte played four seasons with the Bears from 2014 to 2017, twice being named a U-Sports All Canadian.

The Edmonton boy is coming home! We have added 🇨🇦 offensive lineman @markDkorte! Green and Gold looks good on you! #AntlerUp #CFLFA #GoElks Follow all Elks free agency news on our live blog: https://t.co/slLr1vNjdJ pic.twitter.com/fBIhpKXtMA — Edmonton Elks (@elks) February 8, 2022

Korte was drafted fourth overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018. He played 48 games for the Redblacks in three seasons, making 36 starts.

Korte says the decision to come home was an easy one.

“That’s definitely part of it and it’s just a great opportunity to play in your hometown,” Korte said.

“It seemed like the right time for it with a new coaching staff and a new front office. We’re putting together a veteran group along the offensive line. Both from a football side and personally, everything kind of lined up perfectly for it and it seem like a why-not opportunity.”

Korte brings plenty of versatility to the Elks as he is able to play all five spots on the offensive line.

Linebacker Deon Lacey returns to the green and gold after spending three seasons in Edmonton from 2014 to 2016.

Lacey was mostly known for his play on special teams, recording 69 special teams tackles in three seasons. He was a full-time starter in 2016, recording 87 defensive tackles and returned one interception for a touchdown.

A familiar face is coming back to the Green and Gold! Welcome back Deon Lacey! GoElks #AntlerUp #CFLFAhttps://t.co/FtuROtcQAH pic.twitter.com/2EFcVeufE9 — Edmonton Elks (@elks) February 8, 2022

The Elks shored up their secondary with the signing of Ed Gainey, who played the last five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Gainey is a two-time CFL and Western Division All-Star in 2017 and 2018 while playing for Chris Jones in Saskatchewan. Gainey has 23 career interceptions during his nine-year CFL career.

The Elks have brought back their third-round pick of the 2015 CFL Draft, linebacker Adam Konar who played his first four CFL seasons with the green and gold and was a part of their 2015 Grey Cup championship season.

Konar started 19 games for the Elks in 2017 and 2018 recording 80 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, five pass knockdowns, three interceptions, and two quarterback sacks. Konar spent the last two seasons with the B.C. Lions.

The Elks added more depth to their defence on Tuesday with the signing of linebacker/defensive end Tobi Antigha who is coming off a Grey Cup season with the Winnipeg Blue Blue Bombers.

The Elks added two more players to their defensive line with the signings of Tobi Antigha and Canadian interior lineman Makana Henry.

Both players will re-join Chris Jones from their Saskatchewan Roughrider days. Antigha recorded 51 defensive tackles and seven quarterback sacks in two seasons with the Riders in 2017 and 2018. Henry has spent his first five CFL seasons with the Riders after signing as an undrafted free-agent. In 62 games, Henry has recorded 98 defensive tackles and seven quarterback sacks.

The Elks added two players who could help on special teams in Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka and receiver Jalin Marshall. Onyeka has played for the Toronto Argos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 40 career CFL games, Onyeka has recorded 31 special teams tackles, 16 defensive tackles, and two quarterback sacks. Marshall saw limited action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, he was a kick-return specialist with the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL season recording 424 combined return yards and scored two receiving touchdowns.

The Elks on Tuesday released linebacker Kieshawn Bierria, who recorded 50 defensive tackles, two quarterbacks, and one interception in his rookie season of 2021.