Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell to retire

After playing his entire career with Edmonton, Elks offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell announced Thursday he is going to retire.

“It’s come to a point in my life where I feel I could still perform at the peak of my professional abilities on the field, however, every athlete eventually has to make a difficult decision regarding life after athletics,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

“With that being said, having taken a few months to deeply reflect on my situation, I’m truly content to start that next chapter of my personal and professional life outside of football here in Edmonton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With that being said, having taken a few months to deeply reflect on my situation, I'm truly content to start that next chapter of my personal and professional life outside of football here in Edmonton."

Playing in 130 CFL regular games, O’Donnell spent nine seasons with Edmonton after making his debut in 2012.

Named a CFL all-star in 2017 and a division all-star in 2019, O’Donnell was also Edmonton’s nominee for most outstanding lineman in 2103, 2017, 2018 and 2021. He was the team’s nominee for most outstanding Canadian in 2017.

“In addition to his excellence on the field, which was highlighted by his peers as a CFLPA all-star in both 2017 and 2021, O’Donnell was also one of the green and gold’s best ambassadors in the community,” the Elks’ statement read.

Originally drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the second round (15th overall) of the 2011 CFL Draft, O’Donnell was traded to Edmonton in September 2012.

O’Donnell went on to make 121 regular-season starts and 11 post-season starts with Edmonton.

“To all my teammates, coaches, athletic therapists, trainers, equipment, and support staff over the years — I want to truly thank you for being there for me and each other,” he said. “I had the luxury of crossing paths with some of the greatest people I’ve come to call friends here in this building.”

On Thursday, O’Donnell was also announced as the team’s 2021 David Boone Award winner for the second season in a row. The award is given annually to the player who best displays the characteristics of former Edmonton defensive lineman David Boone on and off the field.