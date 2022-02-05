Edmonton Elks sign Derel Walker ahead of CFL free agency

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks signed veteran wide receiver Derel Walker to a contract extension Saturday, just days ahead of CFL free agency.

Walker will return to the green and gold for the 2022 season.

Last season, Walker had 531 receiving yards on 44 receptions to finish second for the Elks in both categories.

Through six CFL seasons, Walker has 5,779 career receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

He was a member of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup championship team, earning the CFL’s most outstanding rookie award that season with 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns.

The football club also announced the signing of five other players: wide receiver Charles Nelson, wide receiver Dionte Sykes, defensive back Floyd Redfield, defensive lineman Darius Royster and defensive back Jeawon Taylor.

The CFL free agency opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT.