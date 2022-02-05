Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks sign Derel Walker ahead of CFL free agency

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 6:48 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' DeAundre Alford (45) tries to tackle Edmonton Elks' Derel Walker (87) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, October 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' DeAundre Alford (45) tries to tackle Edmonton Elks' Derel Walker (87) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Friday, October 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The Edmonton Elks signed veteran wide receiver Derel Walker to a contract extension Saturday, just days ahead of CFL free agency.

Walker will return to the green and gold for the 2022 season.

Read more: Edmonton Elks offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell to retire

Last season, Walker had 531 receiving yards on 44 receptions to finish second for the Elks in both categories.

Through six CFL seasons, Walker has 5,779 career receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

He was a member of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup championship team, earning the CFL’s most outstanding rookie award that season with 89 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns.

Read more: Edmonton Elks extend contract of defensive end Simmons

The football club also announced the signing of five other players: wide receiver Charles Nelson, wide receiver Dionte Sykes, defensive back Floyd Redfield, defensive lineman Darius Royster and defensive back Jeawon Taylor.

The CFL free agency opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. MT.

