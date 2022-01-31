Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks extend contract of defensive end Simmons

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 31, 2022 5:57 pm
Edmonton Elks at the end of practice. View image in full screen
Members of the Edmonton Elks gather post-practice on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Dave Campbell/630 CHED

The Edmonton Elks on Monday signed American defensive end Antonio Simmons to a contract extension for the 2022 CFL season.

Simmons was traded to the Elks from the Montreal Alouettes back on Oct. 17, 2021, in exchange for quarterback Trevor Harris.

Story continues below advertisement

Simmons played nine games last season including four with the Elks and recorded 14 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, and recorded one tackle for a loss.

Read more: Hugh O’Neill one of 10 players released by Edmonton Elks Thursday

The Elks on Monday also signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made their regular season roster playing in five games.

The University of Oregon product also spent time the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 before coming to the CFL for stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagEdmonton Elks tagAntonio Simmons tag2022 CFL free-agency tagAntonio Simmons contract tagAntonio Simmons contract extension tagElks sign Simmons tagSimmons signs with Elks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers