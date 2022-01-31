Edmonton Elks extend contract of defensive end Simmons

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks on Monday signed American defensive end Antonio Simmons to a contract extension for the 2022 CFL season.

Simmons was traded to the Elks from the Montreal Alouettes back on Oct. 17, 2021, in exchange for quarterback Trevor Harris.

Simmons played nine games last season including four with the Elks and recorded 14 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, and recorded one tackle for a loss.

The Elks on Monday also signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made their regular season roster playing in five games.

The University of Oregon product also spent time the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 before coming to the CFL for stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Hamilton Tiger Cats.