Hugh O’Neill one of 10 players released by Edmonton Elks Thursday

The Edmonton Elks gave walking papers to 10 players on Thursday, including nine-year CFL veteran kicker Hugh O’Neill, who spent six seasons with the green and gold.
The Edmonton native is a product of the University of Alberta Golden Bears program and was drafted by the B.C. Lions in the second round of the 2011 CFL Draft.
O’Neill was signed by Edmonton during the 2013 season, spending the better part of two seasons in green and gold. After playing in Saskatchewan and Hamilton in 2015, O’Neill returned to Edmonton during the 2017 season to handle kick off and punting duties. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, O’Neill averaged just over 45 yards per punt.
Also released on Thursday was veteran defensive back Jonathon Mincy who played nine games for the Elks in 2021, recording 19 defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns.
Others players released by the Elks on Thursday were:
OL De’Ondre Wesley
OL Tyler Higby
DT Nate Anderson
OL Darrell Brown
REC J.J. Jones
RB Tarean Folston
DB Albert Smalls
DB Debione Renfro
