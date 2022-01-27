Menu

Sports

Hugh O’Neill one of 10 players released by Edmonton Elks Thursday

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 27, 2022 5:21 pm
Edmonton kicker Hugh O'Neill delivers a punt vs. the Riders View image in full screen
Edmonton kicker Hugh O'Neill punts during second half CFL action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Regina, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

The Edmonton Elks gave walking papers to 10 players on Thursday, including nine-year CFL veteran kicker Hugh O’Neill, who spent six seasons with the green and gold.

The Edmonton native is a product of the University of Alberta Golden Bears program and was drafted by the B.C. Lions in the second round of the 2011 CFL Draft.

Read more: Edmonton Elks go retro and bring back receiver Adarius Bowman

O’Neill was signed by Edmonton during the 2013 season, spending the better part of two seasons in green and gold. After playing in Saskatchewan and Hamilton in 2015, O’Neill returned to Edmonton during the 2017 season to handle kick off and punting duties. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, O’Neill averaged just over 45 yards per punt.

Also released on Thursday was veteran defensive back Jonathon Mincy who played nine games for the Elks in 2021, recording 19 defensive tackles and two pass knockdowns.

Jonathon Mincy knocks down a pass vs. the Alouettes View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes’ Eugene Lewis (87) and Edmonton Elks’ Jonathon Mincy Sr.(2) battle for the ball during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Others players released by the Elks on Thursday were:

OL De’Ondre Wesley

OL Tyler Higby

DT Nate Anderson

OL Darrell Brown

REC J.J. Jones

RB Tarean Folston

DB Albert Smalls

DB Debione Renfro

