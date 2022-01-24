Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks announce Victor Cui as new president and CEO

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 24, 2022 1:59 pm
Edmonton Elks logo at Commonwealth Stadium View image in full screen
The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Just over two months after the Edmonton Elks fired its head coach and top bosses, the team has named Edmonton-born Victor Cui as its new president and CEO.

A source inside the Elks confirmed the news to 630 CHED on Monday.

The Elks are expected to formally announce Cui at a news conference Tuesday morning.

An Edmonton native and a graduate of the University of Alberta, Cui is currently the CEO of International ONE Championship, a mixed martial arts program based in Singapore. He also founded and is the CEO of ONE Elite Agency as well.

Victor Cui View image in full screen
Victor Cui, CEO and owner of ONE Championship (ONE), on May 12, 2015. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

One of Cui’s first tasks will be to soothe a fan base that has been very vocal over the last several months about a disconnect between them and the team, a rift that grew with the teams 3-11 record in the 2021 CFL season.

Read more: Edmonton Elks clean house: Presson, Sunderland and Elizondo fired after dismal football season

The hunt for the new president and CEO began in November after Chris Presson — along with head coach Jaime Elizondo and general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland — was fired by the team.

The board of directors cited the team’s poor performance on the field as well as negative customer service feedback as the reason for the decision.

Click to play video: 'Reading the room: Edmonton Elks board chair on fan disappointment with football team' Reading the room: Edmonton Elks board chair on fan disappointment with football team

 

“It would be inappropriate to pick one thing or even pick one or two things (that went wrong),” board chair Ian Murray said at the time. “It was really an accumulation of things.”

Chris Jones was announced as the new head coach and general manager on Dec. 21.

