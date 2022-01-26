Edmonton Elks go retro and bring back receiver Adarius Bowman

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 17, 2019, receiver Adarius Bowman announced his retirement from professional football. Fast-forward to Jan. 26, 2022, where Bowman has ended his retirement and is back with the green and gold.

The Edmonton Elks signed Bowman on Wednesday for the 2022 CFL season. The 36-year-old spent seven seasons in Edmonton from 2011 to 2017, helping the franchise win a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

Bowman led the CFL in receiving yards for three straight seasons from 2014 to 2016. His 2016 total of 1,761 yards is the second-highest in franchise history. That same season, Bowman set a team record for receptions in one season with 120. In all, Bowman has four 1,000-yard receiving seasons under his belt.

Bowman is a three-time CFL and Western Division All-Star, scoring 49 touchdowns in his career. He won the Tom Pate Award in 2017 for sportsmanship and community service. Bowman spent the 2018 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes.

The Elks signed two more receivers on Wednesday in Emmanuel Arceneaux and Caleb Holley.

Arceneaux has played nine CFL seasons, eight with the B.C. Lions and most recently with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019. Arceneaux is a four-time 1,000-yard receiver along with being a two-time CFL and Western Division All-Star. His best season came in 2016 when he recorded 1,566 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Holley has played four CFL seasons, three with the Riders and one with the Ottawa Redblacks. In 47 career games, Holley has recorded 1,963 yards and has scored seven touchdowns.

The Elks also signed two players with NFL experience in defensive lineman Daniel Ross and defensive back Matt Elam.

Ross attended Edmonton’s training camp in 2014. He has played just one CFL game while a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016.

Ross has played 21 career NFL games with the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars recording 25 total tackles and two quarterback sacks.

Elam played 41 games for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Riders for the 2018 season recording 31 defensive tackles, three sacks and one interception. Elam played for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in 2020, while playing in the IFL in Tucson during 2021.