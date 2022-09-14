Grey Cup Festival looking to showcase Saskatchewan artists

Send this page to someone via email

In just over two months, teams will be hitting the field in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium and celebrations will be taking place all week long.

In preparation for the festivities running from Thursday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 19, Grey Cup festival organizers are searching for local talent.

The Harvard Media Community Stage will be showcasing Saskatchewan artists from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The call is open to any and all entertainment acts including, but not limited to, bands, individual musical artists, dancers as well as family-oriented novelty shows.

“We know there is so much incredible talent right here in Saskatchewan, and we wanted provide some of our best and brightest the opportunity to be part of the Grey Cup Festival,” said Grey Cup Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds.

“Through our Harvard Media Community Stage, we’re excited to be able to showcase local performers to CFL fans across Canada.”

Interested acts can apply through the 2022 Grey Cup Festival website.

Festival organizers will review all applications and contact the finalists no later than Oct. 21. Selected acts will be asked to perform a 35 to 45-minute set.

“We have always been champions of local talent, regularly featuring them across our Harvard Media radio stations, and are thrilled through the Harvard Media Community Stage to be able to continue to feature the best singers, bands and performers Saskatchewan has to offer at the 2022 Grey Cup Festival,” said Harvard Media President and CEO Matt Hill.

The Harvard Media Community Stage will be located inside the NexGen Energy Street Festival at the south end of Confederation Park.

The Grey Cup Festival team party pass also officially gone on sale to the public. The pass will allow fans to check out all eight CFL teams plus the Atlantic Schooners and experience their party rooms throughout the week.

The following team rooms are included with the Team Party Pass, located in the Real District:

Riderville presented by Coors Light – Nov 17-19. The Lions Den – Nov. 18-19 Stamps House – Nov. 18-19 Bombers House – Nov. 18-19 The Eastern Social Hall (Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes) – Nov. 18-19 The Atlantic Schooners Kitchen Party – Nov. 17-19

The $99 pass covers the cost of admission to all six Team Party Rooms on the REAL Campus for each night they are open but will be subject to room capacity limits. Daily passes will also be available on site during the Festival.

Party passes can be purchased on the Grey Cup Festival website.

