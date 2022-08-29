Saskatchewan Roughriders looking for Grey Cup Festival volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee announced on Monday that they are opening registration for volunteers for the upcoming 109th Grey Cup Festival.

This year’s Grey Cup Festival takes place from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20. The committee says it’s looking for a team of 1,200 to 1,800 volunteers to take on in a number of different roles, including coat check volunteers, bar assistants, outdoor festival ambassadors and greeters.

Those interested in volunteering are required to complete an online registration process, fill out a criminal record check and submit an $85 volunteer commitment fee. Once registered, volunteers will get to choose their preferred positions and shifts as early as October.

“This is an absolutely wonderful event, it’s Canada’s biggest party,” said Bernadette McIntyre, a volunteer co-ordinator for the Grey Cup Festival’s Volunteer Host Organizing Committee. “It is the ultimate in Canadian football and the volunteers here in Regina and Saskatchewan will show the warmth and hospitality of this province.”

Mark Stefan, who was a vice-chair of the 2013 Grey Cup Festival Committee — the last time Regina hosted the event — says the volunteering experience is something people should look forward to.

“Without the volunteers, you do not host an event like this,” Stefan said. “Working with other people, being ambassadors for the great city and province that we live in, we’re renowned for our volunteerism and to be part of that is really exciting.

“It just shows the pride of Regina and Saskatchewan that we can host these things and we’re really hospitable people … and people are going to want to come back again. You’re part of something much bigger than ourselves.”

Stefan says the 2013 Grey Cup Festival had a similar number of volunteers to what they’re looking for this time.

The Grey Cup Festival Committee also unveiled the newest volunteer outfits that will be included in their rewards packages. Included with their volunteer commitment fee, volunteers will be given a long-sleeve shirt, a toque and a bright green jacket that also turns into a vest.

“They’re going to be visible and they’re going to be available as soon as everyone enters the festival site, everyone’s going to recognize the volunteers,” said Heidi Pearson, a volunteer co-ordinator for the Grey Cup Festival’s Volunteer Host Organizing Committee.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years old as of Oct. 15 to participate.