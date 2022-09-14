Saskatchewan Roughrider’s Cody Fajardo welcomes baby boy to the family

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo confirmed Wednesday morning he was officially a father.
Read more: Richardson relishing starting role on Saskatchewan Roughriders O Line
Read More
In a tweet, Fajardo and his wife Laura announced their baby boy Luca was born on Sept. 14, at 1:42 a.m. He said everyone was healthy and safe.
On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates, as his wife was ready to have the baby.
The Roughriders also acknowledged the newest member of Rider Nation.
Trending Stories
The Riders are back in action Friday night as they take on the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium in the teams annual Lights Out game.
Richardson relishing starting role on Saskatchewan Roughriders’ O Line
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments