Saskatchewan Roughrider’s Cody Fajardo welcomes baby boy to the family

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo confirmed Wednesday morning he was officially a father.

In a tweet, Fajardo and his wife Laura announced their baby boy Luca was born on Sept. 14, at 1:42 a.m. He said everyone was healthy and safe.

Baby Luca Arrived Sept 14th at 1:42 AM. Mom & baby are happy & healthy. @LauraV_Fajardo is as tough as they come she was absolutely amazing. God really blessed us with this little one! To everyone that has reached out & showered us with love & prayers we can’t thank you enough. — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) September 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates, as his wife was ready to have the baby.

Cody Fajardo leaves practice with cheers and high-fives from his teammates. Just an assumption but his wife's due date was yesterday so would guess that's related to this early exit. #Riders #CFL pic.twitter.com/NvbmH3fnlc — Britton Gray (@BrittonGray) September 13, 2022

The Roughriders also acknowledged the newest member of Rider Nation.

Check out our latest roster move! Congratulations Cody and Laura on the arrival of baby Luca! https://t.co/8MUhf157eV pic.twitter.com/wiXXZ5byuM — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders are back in action Friday night as they take on the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium in the teams annual Lights Out game.

1:52 Richardson relishing starting role on Saskatchewan Roughriders’ O Line Richardson relishing starting role on Saskatchewan Roughriders’ O Line