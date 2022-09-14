Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughrider’s Cody Fajardo welcomes baby boy to the family

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 1:25 pm
On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates, as it his wife was ready to have the baby. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates, as it his wife was ready to have the baby. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo confirmed Wednesday morning he was officially a father.

Read more: Richardson relishing starting role on Saskatchewan Roughriders O Line

In a tweet, Fajardo and his wife Laura announced their baby boy Luca was born on Sept. 14, at 1:42 a.m. He said everyone was healthy and safe.

On Tuesday, Fajardo was seen leaving the field with cheers from teammates, as his wife was ready to have the baby.

The Roughriders also acknowledged the newest member of Rider Nation.

The Riders are back in action Friday night as they take on the Edmonton Elks at Mosaic Stadium in the teams annual Lights Out game.

