Elks place 3 players on West Divison All-Star team

Send this page to someone via email

It was a tough season for the 2022 Edmonton Elks who finished out of the playoffs with a 4-14 record, but that doesn’t mean there were not some good performances by individual players.

On Wednesday, Elks receiver Kenny Lawler, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna and defensive back Treston Decoud were named the CFL’s Western Division All-Star team.

Ceresna was limited to 12 games after suffering an early season shoulder injury — he still managed to finish third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 12. Cerensa finished second in the league in forced fumbles with four, and added 31 defensive tackles, two tackles for a loss and one pass knockdown.

Lawler finished first on the Elks in receiving yards with 894 in 12 games, as he was limited by injuries to his ankle and collarbone. He averaged 74.5 yards per game and scored five touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks receiver Kenny Lawler makes a spectacular catch against the Ottawa Redblack on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

Decoud played all 18 games for the Elks in 2022 and recorded 41 defensive tackles, three pass knockdowns, two tackles for a loss, one interception, one quarterback sack and one forced fumble.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks defensive back Treston Decoud takes part in pre-game warm-ups in Vancouver on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

The CFL will announced their league All-Stars on Thursday, Nov. 10.