Elks lock up offensive lineman David Foucault for 2 more seasons

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks on Monday signed Canadian offensive lineman David Foucault to a two-year contract extension. The deal will run through to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Foucault played in all 18 games for the Elks in 2022 starting 17 games at left guard and starting at left tackle in the Elks final game of the season against the B.C. Lions back on October 21.

Read more: Elks extend contract on Canadian LB Adam Konar

Foucault was originally drafted by the Montreal Alouettes fifth overall in the 2014 CFL Draft. He signed with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL and eventually made the Panthers’ 53-man roster.

He would be released in the 2016 season and would play three seasons with the B.C. Lions after the Alouettes traded his rights before the 2017 season and played 51 games for the Lions.

Story continues below advertisement

Foucault signed with the Alouettes for the 2021 season and was released following the season, with the Elks signing Foucault on Jan. 3, 2022.

Watson released

The Elks on Monday also released American linebacker Tre Watson.

View image in full screen Former Edmonton Elks LB Tre Watson tackles Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

Watson started the 2022 season with the Alouettes, where he was released after four games.

Watson signed with the Elks on July 5 and played in only three games because of knee injury. He recorded 11 defensive tackles.