Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks sign former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jordan Lucas

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 12:00 am
Kansas City Chiefs' Jordan Lucas reacts to a kickoff stop during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. View image in full screen
Kansas City Chiefs' Jordan Lucas reacts to a kickoff stop during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Edmonton Elks have come to terms on a deal with a defensive back who was a member of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

In a news release issued Friday, the Elks announced the CFL club has signed 29-year-old Jordan Lucas, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. View image in full screen
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lucas played college football at Penn State from 2012 to 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Elks lock up offensive lineman David Foucault for 2 more seasons

The Elks also announced the signing of running back Shannon Brooks on Friday. The club said the Georgia native has spent the past two football seasons playing in the Indoor Football league.

The 26-year-old played college football at the University of Minnesota.

The Elks missed the CFL playoffs in 2022 after finishing the regular season with a 4-14 record.

Click to play video: 'The Edmonton Elks cheer team gains massive following on TikTok'
The Edmonton Elks cheer team gains massive following on TikTok
Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLFootballEdmonton ElksCanadian Football LeagueNFLNational Football LeagueCanadian FootballCFL FootballJordan LucasShannon Brooks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers