Edmonton Elks sign former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jordan Lucas

The Edmonton Elks have come to terms on a deal with a defensive back who was a member of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl in 2020.

In a news release issued Friday, the Elks announced the CFL club has signed 29-year-old Jordan Lucas, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

View image in full screen Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lucas played college football at Penn State from 2012 to 2015.

The Elks also announced the signing of running back Shannon Brooks on Friday. The club said the Georgia native has spent the past two football seasons playing in the Indoor Football league.

The 26-year-old played college football at the University of Minnesota.

The Elks missed the CFL playoffs in 2022 after finishing the regular season with a 4-14 record.