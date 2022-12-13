Elks open 2023 CFL season at home on June 11

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for Christmas, the CFL dropped their 2023 schedule for all nine teams.

The Edmonton Elks will open their season at home on Sunday, June 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Elks will host the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, June 25.

The Elks will visit the Calgary Stampeders in the traditional Labour Day Classic on Monday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m., followed by the Labour Day Rematch game on Saturday, Sept. 9 on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks will face the Riders, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the B.C. Lions three times and the Calgary Stampeders twice. The Elks will face Eastern opponents twice except for the Montreal Alouettes who will visit Edmonton for the only meeting against the green and gold on Saturday Oct. 14.

In all, the Elks will have five home games on Saturdays including the May 27 pre-season game against the Bombers. The Elks will play three times at home on Sundays, two on Thursdays, and once on a Friday.