Edmonton Elks unveil pending free agent list, release 6 players

The CFL released lists of pending free agents for all nine teams on Thursday and announced the league’s free agent period will open on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. MST.
The Edmonton Elks have 24 players listed, led by receiver Kenny Lawler who led the football team in receiving yards with 894 and scored five touchdowns.
Lawler was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player despite missing six games with shoulder and ankle injuries.
The remaining pending free agents are:
REC Derel Walker: finished with the second-most receiving yards on the Elks in 2022 with 874 yards.
DL Jake Ceresna: finished third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10 in just 12 games played. Tied for second in the league in forced fumbles with four.
DB Ed Gainey: finished in a tied for first on the Elks in pass knockdowns with five.
REC Manny Arceneaux: fourth in receiving yards on the Elks with 513 yards.
RB Ante Milanovich-Litre
LB Tobi Antigha
DL Tim Bonner
LB Mike Dubuisson
DB Jamie Harry
LB Deon Lacey
REC Jalin Marshall
DL Ese Mrabure
REC Llevi Noel
REC Chris Osei-Kusi
LB Jordan Reaves
DL Makana Henry
DL Christian Rector
REC Danny Vandervoort
DB Treston Decoud
DB Duron Carter
DB Jeff Richards
OL Tony Washington
P Jon Ryan
Earlier in the day, DBs Duron Carter, Treston Decoud and Jeff Richards — along with offensive lineman Tony Washington — were among six players released by the Elks.
Punter Jon Ryan retired at the end of the 2022 season. The Elks now have 19 players remaining on their pending free-agent list.
Comments