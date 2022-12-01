Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks unveil pending free agent list, release 6 players

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 1, 2022 8:31 pm
Elks receiver Kenny Lawler flexes after making a catch View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks receiver Kenny Lawler flexes after making a catch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 22, 2022. Supplied by Brent Stephen/Edmonton Elks

The CFL released lists of pending free agents for all nine teams on Thursday and announced the league’s free agent period will open on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. MST.

The Edmonton Elks have 24 players listed, led by receiver Kenny Lawler who led the football team in receiving yards with 894 and scored five touchdowns.

Lawler was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player despite missing six games with shoulder and ankle injuries.

The remaining pending free agents are:

REC Derel Walker: finished with the second-most receiving yards on the Elks in 2022 with 874 yards.

DL Jake Ceresna: finished third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10 in just 12 games played. Tied for second in the league in forced fumbles with four.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Elks DT Jake Ceresna named a 2022 CFL All-Star

DB Ed Gainey: finished in a tied for first on the Elks in pass knockdowns with five.

REC Manny Arceneaux: fourth in receiving yards on the Elks with 513 yards.

RB Ante Milanovich-Litre

LB Tobi Antigha

DL Tim Bonner

LB Mike Dubuisson

DB Jamie Harry

LB Deon Lacey

REC Jalin Marshall

DL Ese Mrabure

REC Llevi Noel

REC Chris Osei-Kusi

LB Jordan Reaves

DL Makana Henry

DL Christian Rector

REC Danny Vandervoort

DB Treston Decoud

DB Duron Carter

Story continues below advertisement

DB Jeff Richards

OL Tony Washington

P Jon Ryan

Earlier in the day, DBs Duron Carter, Treston Decoud and Jeff Richards — along with offensive lineman Tony Washington — were among six players released by the Elks.

Punter Jon Ryan retired at the end of the 2022 season. The Elks now have 19 players remaining on their pending free-agent list.

Click to play video: 'The Edmonton Elks cheer team gains massive following on TikTok'
The Edmonton Elks cheer team gains massive following on TikTok
Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLFootballEdmonton ElksCanadian Football LeagueCanadian FootballCFL FootballDuron CarterDerel WalkerKenny LawlerTreston Decoud2023 CFL Free-Agency
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers