Edmonton Elks unveil pending free agent list, release 6 players

The CFL released lists of pending free agents for all nine teams on Thursday and announced the league’s free agent period will open on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. MST.

The Edmonton Elks have 24 players listed, led by receiver Kenny Lawler who led the football team in receiving yards with 894 and scored five touchdowns.

Lawler was named the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player despite missing six games with shoulder and ankle injuries.

The remaining pending free agents are:

REC Derel Walker: finished with the second-most receiving yards on the Elks in 2022 with 874 yards.

DL Jake Ceresna: finished third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with 10 in just 12 games played. Tied for second in the league in forced fumbles with four.

DB Ed Gainey: finished in a tied for first on the Elks in pass knockdowns with five.

REC Manny Arceneaux: fourth in receiving yards on the Elks with 513 yards.

RB Ante Milanovich-Litre

LB Tobi Antigha

DL Tim Bonner

LB Mike Dubuisson

DB Jamie Harry

LB Deon Lacey

REC Jalin Marshall

DL Ese Mrabure

REC Llevi Noel

REC Chris Osei-Kusi

LB Jordan Reaves

DL Makana Henry

DL Christian Rector

REC Danny Vandervoort

DB Treston Decoud

DB Duron Carter

DB Jeff Richards

OL Tony Washington

P Jon Ryan

Punter Jon Ryan retired at the end of the 2022 season. The Elks now have 19 players remaining on their pending free-agent list.