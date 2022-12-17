Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry shot, killed in Memphis

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks wide receiver Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Memphis, the team announced Saturday.

Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. No other information was given about the incident.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Elks said in a statement. “Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.”

Saulsberry, a native of South Haven, Miss., played in eight games for Edmonton in 2022.

The five-foot-eight player, known for his speed, was a two-time All Gulf South Conference selection at West Alabama, where he led the team with 1,223 all-purpose yards during his senior season in 2019.

“Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the Green and Gold,” the Elks said. “His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed.”

Our hearts hurts. Christian was one of the nicest young men I’ve ever been around. He brought so much love & energy to our organization. We can’t replace that big smile!! Our prayers are with your family. We will miss you water-bug! — Coach Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesHC) December 17, 2022

Friends and family back home are also mourning the loss of the footballer.

“He was everything to me. From middle school to now playing in Canada. I was there through it all,” Saulsberry’s best friend Kristen Marie Mills told Global News. “We talked every single day. He would send me pictures of how neat it was out there on y’all’s football field and was so excited to be a part of that. His passion for football was everything. His love for God was everything. He was overall an amazing person.”

