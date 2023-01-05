Highway 97: Blasting planned for section near Summerland

A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan will be temporarily closed on Friday afternoon.
DriveBC is reporting that blasting work will take place between Peachland and Summerland from 1 to 2 p.m.
The highway will be closed in both directions between Bridgeman Road and Beach Road, a distance of 4.5 kilometres, during that time span.
Read more: B.C.’s top news stories of 2022 — Rebuilding damaged highways
In February of 2019, landslides closed down the highway, with massive rocks covering the road and cutting the route in two.
-
21 cases of XBB.1.5. COVID subvariant confirmed in Canada
-
Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist licence may be suspended over public statements
Long detours were used until highway crews built a shorter, 900-metre route using nearby Callan Road.
Eventually, the mess was cleared and the highway was reopened, though the hilly area has undergone a geotechnical review and blasting since then.
Comments