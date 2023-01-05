Menu

Highway 97: Blasting planned for section near Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 3:15 pm
A map showing the section of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C., that will be temporarily closed on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A map showing the section of Highway 97 north of Summerland, B.C., that will be temporarily closed on Friday afternoon. DriveBC

A section of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan will be temporarily closed on Friday afternoon.

DriveBC is reporting that blasting work will take place between Peachland and Summerland from 1 to 2 p.m.

The highway will be closed in both directions between Bridgeman Road and Beach Road, a distance of 4.5 kilometres, during that time span.

Read more: B.C.’s top news stories of 2022 — Rebuilding damaged highways

In February of 2019, landslides closed down the highway, with massive rocks covering the road and cutting the route in two.

Long detours were used until highway crews built a shorter, 900-metre route using nearby Callan Road.

Eventually, the mess was cleared and the highway was reopened, though the hilly area has undergone a geotechnical review and blasting since then.

