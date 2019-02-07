Highway 97 closure: Frontage road to be repurposed as rockslide bypass in Okanagan

The Ministry of Transportation says plans are place for a much shorter detour around the rockslide near Summerland that’s cut Highway 97 in two.

Those plans, however, will take time, with the ministry projecting between four and five days before Callan Road will be ready for traffic.

“Following a detailed safety assessment by geotechnical engineers, and the establishment of movement-monitoring equipment, we are working with local First Nations to get construction underway on a detour around the slide using Callan Road,” said Paula Cousins, deputy director of the Southern Interior region.

Just in: Ministry of Transportation to turn Callan Road into a detour route on the west side of Okanagan Lake so drivers can bypass the rock slide closure. Callan Road extension to connect to highway will take 4-5 days. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ha6yecu7P0 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 7, 2019

“The work for this detour will involve bringing in significant fill to build a two-lane connection upwards from Callan Road to Highway 97 on the south side of the slide. The detour will be built to also accommodate commercial vehicles and work will occur using two 10-hour shifts per day.”

Cousins noted that eight pieces of heavy equipment is already on site and that work is expected to take four to five days to complete, “provided there are no unexpected challenges that arrive.”

Officials say 3-4,000 cubic metres of fill will be hauled in to build a two lane connection from Callan Road upwards to #BCHwy97 on the south side of the slide to detour the landslide. No estimated time of highway reopening. Crews are dealing with slope instability/ movement. — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) February 7, 2019

Cousins also said remote monitoring equipment that was installed on Wednesday “is continuing to record significant slope movement this morning, and Highway 97 will remain closed with no estimated time for reopening.”

The ministry said some hand-equipment drilling has resumed and there are eight scalers working on site.

“Due to the instability of the slope and the movement, heavier drilling equipment cannot be used at this time,” said Cousins.

On Tuesday, the ministry was hopeful that Highway 97 could be cleared for some traffic. On Wednesday, though, a significant crack was discovered on the slope that caused the rockslide. The crack was large enough that all rockslide work was stopped for safety concerns.

Currently, there are only two approved detours around the rockslide: One using Highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 3A (approximately 272 kilometres), and the 201 Forest Service Road (approximately 110 km).