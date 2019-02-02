Summerland rockslide: Crews prepare to blast with dynamite

A rockslide along Highway 97 has cut off traffic between the Central Okanagan and the South Okanagan, and officials don’t know when traffic will once again be flowing between the two regions.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the rockslide partially covered the highway near Summerland at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The highway, though, was still open to traffic, with one lane operating in each direction.

But two hours later, at 7:45 a.m., a second slide occurred, this time blocking all four lanes and completely closing the highway.

Highway north of #Summerland still closed but the transportation ministry confirms rock scalers are on site prepping for blasting. We can see them climbing about above the slide @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/eUPfLVnCEv — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 2, 2019

There’s a long line of motorists being forced to turn around because of the #Summerland #rockslide. Just talked to a pair who are upset there aren’t signs warning of the closure earlier pic.twitter.com/SS4k0XKg5S — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 2, 2019

Witnessing the rockslide was Dean Pratley, who was parked in line when it happened.

“And all of a sudden, it just started going,” said Pratley. “The fence, the chain-link stuff that they have over it, just ripped apart and stuff started flying.

“And from then, it basically just came right down in huge chunks; like way bigger than my van.”

The ministry says a detour route is available by using Highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 3A.

UPDATE ~ #BCHwy97 remains ⚠️Closed⚠️ from #SummerlandBC to 2km north of Summerland due to rocks on the road. Alternate route available [SEE MAP] via Hwy 97C, Hwy 5A and Hwy 3A to Hwy 3. Next update at 5:30 PM. https://t.co/8DeGyqlpVQ pic.twitter.com/TwL34MFEEv — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 2, 2019

There was no word as to when Highway 97 will reopen. In a tweet, MLA Dan Ashton of Penticton said the closure was expected to be possibly 24 hours.

Latest update on Hwy. 97 between Summerland/Peachland. More material needs to be brought down. Rock scalers should now be onsite. Closure expected to be possibly 24 hours. Will update as further information is available. #Penticton #SummerlandBC #Peachland #WestKelowna — Dan Ashton (@DanAshtonBC) February 2, 2019

DriveBC is reporting that rock scalers are on site, preparing for blasting.

Also, RCMP told Global News that crews have permission to blast at night.

Rock Scalers preparing for blasting on #BCHWY97, North of #Summerland. Highway 97 remains closed for 1.6km between Callan Rd and North Beach Rd due to a #ROCKSLIDE. Check DriveBC for updates and Detour information. @TranBC @DriveBC @BCRoads2 @ArgoRoadsSOK pic.twitter.com/1ujZXPqU8m — MoTI OkanaganShuswap (@TranBC_OKS) February 2, 2019